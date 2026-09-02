Exclusive: Musafir Cafe fame Vedika Pinto to romance Lakshya in Raakh director Prosit Roy’s psychological drama

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Vedika Pinto, who was recently seen in Musafir Cafe, has come on board opposite Lakshya in director Prosit Roy’s upcoming psychological drama. The yet-to-be titled film is said to be a one-of-a-kind psychological love story and is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to the genre.

Pinkvilla recently revealed that Prosit Roy, best known for Raakh, is developing a psychological love story, an intense romantic relationship with psychological elements. We also reported that the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. The latest development is the casting of Vedika Pinto opposite Lakshya, bringing together a fresh pairing on screen.

A source shares, “Vedika is the best choice for this character. The role requires someone who can bring freshness and intensity to the part, and she fits the character beautifully. Prosit was very clear about the kind of energy he wanted opposite Lakshya, and Vedika came across as the perfect choice. Their pairing is fresh, and that is one of the things the makers are excited about.”

The film is expected to explore psychological twists in a love story. Unlike a conventional love story, the narrative will use its psychological elements to add another layer to the romance.

Vedika is coming off the success of Musafir Cafe, and the actress is expected to take on a very different part in this film. It will be interesting to see how she approaches the emotionally demanding role and pairs up with Lakshya.

"The makers are currently working towards taking the project into production later this year. The film is planned for a 2027 release," confirms the source.

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