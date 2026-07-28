EXCLUSIVE: Namit Malhotra targets Rs 100 crore music deal for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana - All top players in the race

Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead, continues to make headlines for its record pre-release business deals. After locking the North Indian theatrical distribution deal with Dharma Productions and an overseas distribution partnership with Sony Pictures, the makers are now set to close a record deal for its music as well.

Composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, the music of Ramayana is expected to be one of the biggest highlights. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to lock an all-time deal in the music space. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Namit Malhotra is seeking a Rs. 100 crore deal for the all-language global music rights of Ramayana: Part One.

Multiple players are already in talks. These music companies include T-Series, Sony Music, Saregama, Universal, and others. According to our source, T-Series has offered the highest bid of Rs. 75 crore for the global music rights, while Sony has offered around Rs. 60 crore.

Undoubtedly, this will be the biggest music rights deal for a Hindi film. The previous best was Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which locked its music deal at Rs. 54 crore with T-Series.

Earlier, the Ramayana team partnered with Sony Pictures for its international distribution. Pinkvilla had reported that the distribution deal with Sony is an FOC deal. Instead of an upfront payment to the producers, Sony will invest in the marketing of the film. The studio is said to have committed USD 25 million (around Rs. 235 crore) towards it, while the production will contribute another USD 15 million (around Rs. 140 crore). That takes the total marketing spend to USD 40 million (around Rs. 375 crore) - a figure virtually unheard of for an Indian film.

That said, the makers are putting all their energy into recovering most of their expenses through non-theatrical deals. The film is still 3 months away from release. It will be interesting to see who finally bags the music rights. As of now, T-Series has the upper hand.

The trailer for Ramayana: Part One was scheduled to release on July 24, 2026. However, it was pushed. The makers are yet to announce the new trailer release date. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is set for a grand Diwali 2026 release in cinemas.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.