EXCLUSIVE: Nayanthara to romance Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming action drama

In a major casting coup, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Nayanthara is set to star opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally’s upcoming action drama. The makers are set to make an official announcement today, further elevating the already high anticipation around the project. This marks the first on-screen pairing of the two superstars, Salman Khan and Nayanthara, promising a fresh dynamic for audiences across markets.

Backed by producer Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the filming is scheduled to begin in Mid-April and is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2027.

Vamshi Paidipally, known for blockbuster entertainers like Maharshi and Varisu, is likely to bring his signature blend of emotion and scale to the film. His collaboration with Salman Khan, whose filmography boasts hits like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise, promises a high-octane film.

With a proven filmmaker-producer duo, a superstar in the lead, and now Nayanthara joining the cast, the film is shaping up to be a powerful and star-driven.

More details are expected to be revealed as the shoot begins in April.

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