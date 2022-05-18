EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta on Panchayat Season 2's twists & turns, new faces and why it's a step forward.

One of the most loved web series, Panchayat, that entertained us during the lockdown is returning this weekend with its second season. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik and others, the beloved family drama will be seen solving issues at the same Panchayat office. Pinkvilla spoke to Neena Gupta exclusively ahead of the show's release.

For the unversed, Panchayat season 2 is releasing after almost two years. When asked what it was like to regroup with the Panchayat crew, Neena Gupta pointed out that shooting for season 2 was like completing unfinished business. She said, "It honestly felt like that we left some unfinished business and returned to complete it. It was the same small village where we shot, and the same place where we stayed, same actors. It was like we've never left the set. It was very easy to come back to it."

Was there any difference though? "Oh, it was the same. The only difference was that season 1 was 45 degrees and season 2 was much better. That was the only difference. Otherwise it was quite nice," Neena Gupta jokingly remarked.

Commenting on what's new in Panchayat S2, Neena Gupta pointed out that actress Sunita Rajwar will be playing Kranti Devi and there will be more than one female force this TIME. Asked if there's going to be more drama, Neena Gupta remarked, "There are new characters this season. The script is quite nice. Interesting twists and turns." She added that this season is also a step forward, in terms of visual storytelling.

But what impressed her the most? "I was excited to get into the same saree. Even production wise, Panchayat 2 has a bigger production value. Visually, as well, this season is a step forward from the last," remarked Neena Gupta. Considering that Panchayat has an ensemble cast, Neena Gupta pointed out that each character is etched well.

On sharing screen space with co-star Sunita, who plays Kranti Devi, and whom she will be sparring with, Neena Gupta said, "You see good enough of both of us. Panchayat is an ensemble cast. There's no hero or heroine. Neither there's a second or third lead. In a way, Jeetu (Jitendra Kumar) is the main guy. But otherwise, everyone has their parts etched well."

Panchayat season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, 20 May.