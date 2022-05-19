Exclusive: Neena Gupta says 'can't label' Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika & Boman Irani.

Neena Gupta has an exciting lineup of projects in the near future and there are no two ways about it. Her new series Panchayat Season 2 has already arrived on streaming platforms before the decided release date and the actress is once again winning hearts as Rinku Devi. Pinkvilla got in touch with Neena Gupta for an exclusive chat on her new show as well as those which are awaiting release.

Apart from impressing her fans with content on streaming platforms, Neena Gupta will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai. Filming for the same recently wrapped up and it features a dazzling star cast of Neena Gupta, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Sarika and Boman Irani. In fact, the group of 5 stars had also featured in a viral car selfie that made waves on social media.

Revealing the experience of shooting Uunchai, Neena Gupta said, "It was a very different experience. Every director is different and Sooraj ji was so clear about what he wanted. Shooting used to happen at a good speed, but we never felt rushed. We didn't work for 12 to 14 hours. We shot for only 6 to 8 hours and it was such a good feeling. Because I had come to this project from another shoot where I used to work for long hours. This was a great experience."

When asked about working with stalwarts, Neena added, "With Mr Bachchan, Anupam, Sarika and Boman Irani.. it's unique and fun to shoot with good actors." A film with senior actors might be expected as a family entertainer. However, Neena Gupta added, that Uunchai cannot be called a family entertainer.

"I don't think you can label this film. It's a very different film compared to the earlier ones that were made. It is a film with a lot of depth and it says a lot of things. I play a Muslim character in this one," Neena Gupta remarked.

On Masaba Masaba S2

Apart from Panchayat and Uunchai, Neena will also be reuniting with her designer daughter Masaba Gupta for second season of Masaba Masaba.

The series is set to release sometime in August. Commenting on the same, the veteran actress said, "Very excited for that. In fact, I'm happy that it is not releasing now because Panchayat will be coming. That's a completely different role, so thank god there's no clash happening there."

