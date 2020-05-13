EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever choreographer Joya Kazi hopes to work with BTS in the future

Never Have I Ever choregrapher wants to try her hand in the K-Pop industry and hopes to work with BTS some day.

BTS members aren't just incredible singers but they are also impressive dancers. While there will always be debate over who is the best BTS dancer, it is safe to say that RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga has put their best foot forward whenever the spotlight is on them. While several international singers want to work with the septem, Never Have I Ever dancer Joya Kazi recently confessed she would like to work with the Bangtan Boys with regard to choreography.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Joya confessed that while she has worked with popular names in Bollywood, she wants to give the K-Pop industry a shot. "The one thing that I have not done yet is actually work with the K-Pop industry. So I would absolutely love a chance to choreograph and work with BTS," she confessed. The dance professional also admitted that she has seen a few videos and performances of the K-Pop band and would be interested in working with them.

While we wait to see if her dream to work with BTS comes true, she has worked with one of BTS' collaborators Lauv. The choreographer featured in the Never Not hitmaker's 2017 track A Different Way with DJ Snake. Check out the video below:

The choreographer had previously revealed that she also hopes to choreograph Jonas. She told us, "I guess she kind of counts as an American actress. I feel like if there is anyone that's going to some proper Bollywood dancing in anything American produced, it better be Priyanka." Joya also said she would want to choreograph someday. Read all about it here: EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Joya Kazi hopes to choreograph Madhuri, Priyanka Chopra & Jacqueline Fernandez

