EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever's Joya Kazi hopes to choreograph Madhuri, Priyanka Chopra & Jacqueline Fernandez

Never Have I Ever dancer Joya Kazi reveals she would want to choreograph Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jacqueline Fernandez if given a chance.

She might have choreographed and performed on Nagada Sang Dhol on Never Have I Ever. But Joya Kazi confessed that she hopes to choreograph someday. The dancer, who recently made the headlines for her choreography in the Netflix series, has previously worked with the queen of dance on her show, Dance Deewane. However, Joya revealed that if she was given a chance, she would want to arrange a set for Madhuri and choreograph the gorgeous Kalank actress someday.

The Indian-American dancer recently spoke to Pinkvilla and made the confession. "I would love to work with the queen, Madhuri Dixit. I mean literally nobody else that is above her," she said. While Madhuri was her top pick, Joya also revealed she would like to choreograph Jacqueline Fernandez. "I would also really love to work with Jacqueline Fernandez. She has trained with me a number of times here in LA and I feel like she can really do any style and I would love to be able to help put on screen," Joya added.

Asked if she had to pick a Hollywood star to choreograph, Joya picked Jonas. "Can I pick Priyanka Chopra Jonas? I guess she kind of counts as an American actress. I feel like if there is anyone that's going to some proper Bollywood dancing in anything American produced, it better be Priyanka," Joya shared.

Well, we've seen PeeCee make the nation dance with her Desi Girl avatar, we would love to see her perform some thumkas in Hollywood. The dancer also opened up about the challenges she faced while choreographing Nagada Sang Dhol for the series. Read all about it here: EXCLUSIVE: Never Have I Ever dancer Joya Kazi reveals the biggest challenge of choreographing Nagada Sang Dhol

