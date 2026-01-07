Exclusive: Nivin Pauly seals historic Rs 100 Crore multi-film deal with Panorama Studios

Panorama Studios, one of India’s leading film production and distribution companies, has announced a major partnership with Malayalam actor and producer Nivin Pauly. Under this collaboration, the two will produce multiple Malayalam feature films with a combined budget of Rs 100 crore. The films will be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak for Panorama Studios, along with Nivin Pauly as producer.

Nivin Pauly, known for his choice of scripts, has delivered memorable performances across a wide range of genres. His accolades include two Kerala State Film Awards, two Kerala Film Critics Association Awards, and more. Sharing his excitement, Nivin Pauly said, “This collaboration with Panorama Studios is extremely exciting for me, both as an actor and as a producer. Their vision, scale, and commitment to quality cinema align perfectly with the kind of stories I want to be part of. Together, we aim to create films that are rooted, entertaining, and impactful.”

This collaboration marks another important step in Panorama Studios’ expansion into Malayalam cinema. The upcoming slate will feature films across different genres with mass appeal and designed for audiences in India and overseas.

Commenting on the association, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman of Panorama Studios, said, “Malayalam cinema has consistently set benchmarks for storytelling and performance-driven films. Partnering with Nivin Pauly, who represents credibility, talent, and mass connect, is a natural progression for Panorama Studios. This collaboration is our way of investing in meaningful cinema at scale and building long-term creative partnerships in the South.”

With this partnership, Panorama Studios and Nivin Pauly are set to play a key role in shaping the next chapter of Malayalam cinema.

Since its launch, the studio began its journey with the award-winning Omkara and went on to deliver box-office hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2, Drishyam 1 & 2, Raid 1 & 2, and Shaitaan. Drishyam 3 is currently in production.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Salman Khan in talks with The Family Man makers Raj and DK for action-comedy film