Exclusive: No Delays for Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela film, Anurag Basu confirms release plan

Director Anurag Basu’s upcoming untitled film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, is moving ahead as planned, with the shoot currently underway. Amid speculation that the film may not release anytime soon, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the T-Series-backed project is firmly on track for a theatrical release later this year.

There had been some speculation about possible delays, but the team has now put those rumours to rest. The film is progressing smoothly, and everything is going according to schedule. This project has already created a lot of buzz, especially because it brings together Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela for the first time. Their fresh pairing, combined with Anurag Basu’s unique storytelling style, has made audiences curious and excited.

Sharing an update on the film, director Anurag Basu said, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended."

As we see in the teaser, the film is expected to offer a rich musical experience, something Anurag Basu is well known for. With music composed by Pritam, the soundtrack is likely to play a key role in the film’s appeal. As shooting continues in full swing, the makers are focused on delivering a complete, engaging experience.

The project is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited releases of the year.

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