Sooraj Barjatya is returning to the big screen with Yeh Prem Mol Liya next weekend. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles, the movie has generated immense buzz among its core family audiences with its beautiful soundtrack and the recently dropped trailer. Rajshri's films have a tremendous fan following among families. And this time, the makers are making sure that their audiences don't have to worry about heavy ticket expenses.

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Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the upcoming Sooraj Barjatya directorial will have no hikes in its opening weekend ticket prices. Multiple exhibitors informed us that the makers, Rajshri Productions, through worldwide distributor Yash Raj Films, have asked cinemas to follow their regular weekend pricing slab for Yeh Prem Mol Liya. That means no hiked or premium "big release" rates for the film.

One exhibitor told us, "These days most big films come with higher ticket prices for the first weekend. We've been asked to keep Yeh Prem Mol Liya at our normal weekend rates. It's a family film, and the idea is that a family should be able to come and watch it together without thinking twice about the cost."

Not only is the pricing fair, but the makers are also opting for a wide release in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The plan is to make the film available in even the smallest towns and cities of India on its opening weekend itself. Big-city multiplexes and single screens in small towns will both have the film from day one, so families don't have to travel to a nearby town or wait to watch it.

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Another exhibitor added, "Rajshri films have always had a special bond with small-town India. This is the kind of film where the whole family comes together, often four or five people at once. Having the film close to home at a normal price makes a big difference for them."

Movie tickets have been getting steadily pricier, and for many middle-class families, a trip to the cinema has become a planned expense. A lot of them now wait for films to arrive on OTT. With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri is betting that a warm family story, a fair price, and a cinema nearby will bring them back to the big screen.

For the unversed, the film marks the return of Rajshri's beloved 'Prem' after 12 years, with Ayushmann Khurrana stepping into the iconic role that Salman Khan made famous in Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and so on. Besides Ayushmann and Sharvari, the film has an ensemble cast that includes Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Swanand Kirkire, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Krish Rao, Ashnoor Kaur Kuckreja, and others. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and it is already winning hearts on the internet.

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Yeh Prem Mol Liya has been certified UA 13+ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026, through Yash Raj Films.

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