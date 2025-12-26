Exclusive: Nora Fatehi is dating a footballer, visits Morocco to attend Afcon 2025 games

Nora Fatehi is currently grabbing all the attention as she balances her international music collaborations with her thriving Bollywood presence. But it seems her personal life might be hitting equally high notes. Nora has found herself at the center of a romance speculation after being spotted in the company of one of football's most celebrated footballers. A little birdie told us; whispers have reached a fever pitch as Nora has made a special trip to Morocco to attend the Afcon 2025 football game. Clearly, she was there for reasons more than her love for the game.

A source confirms that Nora is attending the game, and the observers have connected the dots. The rumour mills started when they were spotted out and about in Dubai and now in Morocco, which has set tongues wagging. Sources hint that both parties value their privacy immensely, especially Nora, who is particularly keen on focusing on her work commitments.

Recently, Nora teased her upcoming single at Sunburn Festival in Mumbai at David Guetta's concert. The much-awaited musical banger will be a collaboration between Nora Fatehi, David Guetta and American singer Ciara. Interestingly, the musical track will also include Nora's vocals.

Other than her upcoming global single, Nora Fatehi is likely to make her debut in South cinema soon. The actress has played a pivotal role in the Kannada film KD: The Devil. Reportedly, the actress is also playing one of the female leads in Raghava Lawrence starrer horror-comedy film, Kanchana 4, along with Pooja Hegde.

Moreover, Nora is also rumored to be doing a special dance number in Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. She was recently seen sharing a video about wrapping up a shoot after several days of filming; however, it remains unclear whether it was for Jailer 2.

