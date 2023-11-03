EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi to join Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon starrer Housefull 5? Here's what we know

Akshay Kumar is a part of several successful film franchises in Bollywood. One of them is the comedy franchise Housefull which has spawned four sequels so far. We have exclusively got a hint that Nora Fatehi might be a part of this much-awaited star-studded comedy film which also stars Raveena Tandon. Let's find out the details.

Nora Fatehi to do Housefull 5?

Pinkvilla has exclusively got to know that dancer and actress Nora Fatehi is going to be a part of Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon starrer comedy film Housefull 5. A source close to the project said, “There are talks of having Nora Fatehi play a crucial role in the newest Housefull franchise, led by Akshay Kumar, that will release sometime next year. Her natural comic timing will surely excite her huge fan base that will get to see her in a different avatar.”

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, this news in itself has been able to create a lot of buzz.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will star Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles and it is slated to release theatrically during Diwali in 2024. Taking to social media, Kumar announced the news in June.

He wrote in the caption: "Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala."

The first Housefull was released in 2010 and starred Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, and Lara Dutta among others. It was followed by Housefull 2, Housefull 3, and Housefull 4, all of which turned out to be commercial successes.

Nora Fatehi's work front

Nora Fatehi is gearing up for her debut in the Telugu industry with Varun Tej’s period film Matka. She will be also seen in Kunal Khemu’s directorial venture Madgaon Express as well as Crakk with Vidyut Jammval. Apart from these, she is also doing Remo Dsouza’s Be Happy, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan. She was last seen in the song Jehda Nasha in Ayushmann Khurrana's An Action Hero. Apart from her acting, she also serves as a judge on television dance reality shows.

