EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha to join Tiger Shroff’s next action film with Remo D’Souza

Tiger Shroff and choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza are all set to reunite for an action entertainer. Now, it has been learned that Nushrratt Bharuccha has come on board as one of the leads.

Nushrratt Bharuccha joins Tiger Shroff’s next film with Remo D’Souza

A source close to the development reveals, “The team wanted someone who could bring both strength and emotional depth to the story. Nushrratt was always one of the strongest choices. Her role has substance, and audiences will get to see her in an exciting new avatar.”

While details of her character are being kept under wraps, the makers are said to have crafted a role that plays a significant part in the film’s narrative. Moreover, it has been added that her character will be more than a conventional female co-lead.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It will also be the second time Tiger and Remo D’Souza are working together.

Previously, the duo collaborated on the 2016 superhero comedy A Flying Jatt. The film follows Aman Dhillon, a martial arts instructor who gains extraordinary powers after a mysterious incident near a sacred tree. Embracing the mantle of Flying Jatt, he sets out to protect people from Raka, a powerful mercenary transformed by toxic pollution, leading to a battle that tests Aman’s courage and strength.

Apart from Tiger Shroff, the film also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, WWE-fame Nathan Jones, Kay Kay Menon, Amrita Singh, Gaurav Pandey, and others in key roles.

Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s work front

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 4, directed by Kannada filmmaker A. Harsha. The fourth instalment in the franchise, the action thriller featured Sanjay Dutt as the primary antagonist, alongside Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and others in key roles. The film was based on the 2013 Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.

On the other hand, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen alongside Sohum Shah in the comedy thriller Ufff Yeh Siyapaa.

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