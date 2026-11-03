EXCLUSIVE: Oh My Goddess runs into a roadblock due to creative differences

The much-awaited third instalment of the OMG franchise seems to have run into a roadblock, with director Amit Rai reportedly no longer associated with the project.

If industry whispers are to be believed, Rai and the producers have decided to part ways following a prolonged period of creative disagreements over the direction of the film.

Advertisement

Sources close to certain OTT platforms suggest that the differences weren’t limited to just the screenplay. Apparently, the casting of the film’s lead and even the proposed release strategy had become major points of contention between the director and the makers.

Interestingly, OMG 3, titled Oh My Goddess, had earlier grabbed headlines when reports emerged that Rani Mukerji was being considered to headline the film. However, the excitement around her possible association was short-lived, with rumours suggesting the actress opted out after differences with Rai over the project.

Since then, the producers have reportedly been working towards putting the film back together, exploring fresh casting possibilities and attempting to get the much-loved franchise back on track. However, insiders indicate that despite several attempts to find common ground with Rai on the script, casting and overall creative vision, the differences proved difficult to resolve with the director.

The latest buzz is that the makers have now decided to move forward without the director, potentially paving the way for a fresh creative voice to take charge of the franchise’s next chapter.

Advertisement

Given the popularity and success of the OMG films, there’s understandably considerable interest in where the franchise goes from here. Will a new director come on board and give OMG 3 a fresh lease of life?

For now, all eyes are on the producers as the industry awaits the next big announcement on this eagerly anticipated sequel.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar starred in both OMG – Oh My God! (2012) and its spiritual sequel, OMG 2 (2023).

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aditya Chopra bets big on romance from 2027 with Ali Abbas Zafar, Mohit Suri, Maneesh Sharma and a big-ticket romantic film