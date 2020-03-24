EXCLUSIVE: Pankaj Tripathi shares an update on Mirzapur 2; Reacts to Sacred Games 2's negative response

Mirzapur fans have been eagerly waiting for the Mirzapur season 2. While the makers have been tight-lipped about the new episodes, Pankaj Tripathi reveals he's completed his responsibilities towards the show.

The million-dollar question this year is: When is Mirzapur 2 releasing? Fans of the Amazon Prime show have been begging the OTT platform and the makers to release the new season soon. While there are speculations that the new season of the series could arrive this year, there hasn't been a confirmed date of release. However, it seems that Mirzapur Season 2 might is already in its post-production stage and could arrive soon. Speaking with Pinkvilla exclusively, Pankaj Tripathi revealed he has done his share of work on the show.

The actor, who plays Akhandanand Tripathi on the series, has revealed that he has wrapped his work for the show. "Main toh apna kaam kar ke aage kar chukka hoon. Kyunki main bahut vyast rehta hoon na. Maine apni zimedaari niptali nikal chukka hoon aage. Main lambe outdoor pe jaata hoon (I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules)," he reveals. Apart from Tripathi, Mirzapur also stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rasika Dugal to name a few.

Pankaj has had a packed schedule. Apart from Mirzapur 2, the actor has also been busy filming '83 and Gunjan Saxena. Asked when the show would premiere, he says, "Jis din mujhe pata chalega, sabse pehle main bata dunga (The day I find out, I will be the first one to announce it.)"

Apart from Mirzapur 2, the actor also spoke about the reactions to Sacred Games 2. The series focuses on 's character Sartaj Singh and parallelly narrated the tale of gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui). The first season of the Netflix series was a huge success. However, Sacred Games season 2, which released on August 15th last year, wasn't as well-received by the audience. While his character, Guruji, became popular, on the web series fans were disappointed that the second season did not match up to their expectations. Twitter was filled with memes and fans expressed their disappointment over the ending of the season

Reacting to the response, he says, "Logo ka apna taste hai. Swatantra hai log. Har kisam ka content, har kisi ko pasand aaye zaruri nahi hai. Pasand aaya toh badiya hai. Naa pasand aaya toh logo pe depend karta hai (Everyone has a taste. Everyone has a free will. It is not necessary that everyone will enjoy all the kind of content. If they like it then great. If they don't like then it's up to them)," he says. Asked if Sacred Games 3 is in the making, the actor admits he wasn't aware of it.

