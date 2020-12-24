EXCLUSIVE: Paurashpur star Milind Soman on Ankita Konwar's reaction to his look and possible GoT comparisons

Milind Soman will soon be seen in Paurashpur. Ahead of the series' release, the actor got candid with Pinkvilla about the drama, shared Ankita Konwar's reaction to his look and more.

Milind Soman will soon appear in the upcoming web series titled Paurashpur. The actor plays Boris, a transgender, in the fantasy drama. While the trailer gave a glimpse of the handsome hunk in his character, Milind sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and spoke about his role. The actor revealed he was offered the role of the king, which is currently essayed by Annu Kapoor, but he opted to play Boris. "This kind of personality, this kind of presence is something I have never explored before. Maybe this would be interesting," he recalled.

Talking about the look of the character, the actor revealed he was involved in the whole process. This includes choosing the jewellery, deciding about sporting a bindi and more. While the fans have shared their verdict on the look, we asked Milind about his family's reaction to it. "They loved it," he recalled. "I actually shared the first look with them and they absolutely loved. My mother loved it, my sisters loved and my wife loves it," Milind added.

Given the show is set in the medieval time with a touch of fantasy involved, we asked Milind if he envisions possible comparisons with Game of Thrones. The actor assured that Paurashpur is unlike the HBO drama. "Obviously there will be comparisons because of the period and the fantasy aspect of it. But, I think you can't really compare it because Game of Thrones has evolved over so many years, almost or more than 20 years," he pointed out before adding, "The producers have tried to keep the characters and story arcs as far away from Game of Thrones as possible."

Apart from Milind and Annu, the show also stars Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi, Sahil Salathia, among others.

