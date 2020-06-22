EXCLUSIVE: Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 7 to be canned?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has stirred a huge controversy, pointing fingers at Karan Johar and how he had been shunning the actor on his show Koffee with Karan. While the team was gearing up for a fresh season, now we hear their plans might have changed in the last few days.

Sushant Siongh Rajput's death has left a void in the industry that can possibly never be filled. But it has also sparked a conversation about mental health and a huge debate in the industry. Actors like , Manoj Bajpayee and others have taken a stand for Sushant and hit out against those who didn't treat him well, when he was alive. But there was nationwide outrage against certain celebrities like , , , Kareena Kapoor, and over the same.

Actresses like Sonam and Alia faced everyone's wrath on social media for their comments on the late actor, that they passed during an episode of Koffee With Karan. That has also put a lot of focus on the show's content and its effects. Many have also ridiculed KJo for not inviting Sushant over on his show, despite delivering some of the finest performances.

A few weeks ago, Star World had also put out a teaser of the new season of KWK. The teaser is still available on Hotstar, but now, sources tell us that the 7th edition of the popular chat show stands canned at this point. "With the ongoing controversy around, the channel has decided to not shoot the seventh season anytime soon. They have expressed their concerns and are aware that the new season, if begun, will face a lot of ire from the audience and on social media. While the Coronavirus outbreak has also played spoilsport, several leading actors have also decided to not shoot for the show, because they don't want to add more fuel to the fire. Now, Star has to take a call on whether they want to discontinue the show completely henceforth," our source revealed. We got in touch with the channel but they didn't respond to our query.

