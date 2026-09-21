EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2 locks in a pan-Indian actor for cameo role; Makers wrap up 30 percent of shoot

Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 has been one of the most anticipated films in the making, with fans eagerly awaiting an update. Now, we at Pinkvilla have learned that the film will feature a special cameo by a pan-Indian actor.

According to our sources, the makers of Kalki 2 have locked in a pan-Indian actor for the sequel. The film’s team has finalized the casting, with the makers having already wrapped up 30 percent of the shoot.

Back in February this year, Amitabh Bachchan shared glimpses from the sets of Kalki 2 on his blog. The actor was spotted shooting alongside Kamal Haasan and shared pictures of himself hugging Kamal and interacting with him on set. Interestingly, Big B and Haasan did not share any scenes in the first instalment, but it appears that they might finally share screen space in the sequel.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra war, marking the onset of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC. Following the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna with the responsibility of protecting Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time comes.

Six thousand years later, in 2898 AD, the world has transformed into a harsh dystopia ruled through fear by a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to appease him in the hope of gaining access to his abundant land, known as the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As hope begins to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child carried by SUM-80, also known as Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers determined to extract the child’s life force, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

The first instalment starred Prabhas in the lead role and also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. While Deepika has opted out of the project, rumours suggest that Sai Pallavi may replace her in the sequel.

Before Kalki 2, Prabhas will headline films such as Fauzi and Spirit.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: The Paradise: Nani starrer unveils 3rd single Anjaana Anjaani after 21 corrections in film and A certification