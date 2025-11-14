EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas teams up with Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu's choreographer Prem Rakshith for pan-India project

Prabhas is dominating the screen with a relentless pace, capitalizing fully on his current prime by greenlighting multiple massive projects. Fresh off his appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, the star now boasts one of the industry's strongest lineups for the upcoming years. As he prepares for the highly anticipated Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, news of yet another significant project has just been announced.

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Prabhas has joined hands with Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith for a pan-India project. It will be a visual spectacle and surely a treat for his fans. A source close to the development revealed, “Prabhas to collaborate with Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith. The film will be a spectacle that the world has never seen before.”

The source went on to mention that the mega announcement of the special project is around the corner.

More details about the project have been kept under wraps. But it will be interesting to see in what capacity the two prominent personalities come together.

The Rebel star will have three releases next year. He will next be seen in The Raja Saab, the costliest horror comedy film coming from an Indian production. Directed by Maruthi, the movie is slated to hit the big screen on January 9, 2026, on the occasion of Sankranthi. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads, while Sanjay Dutt plays the negative lead.

Post The Raja Saab, Prabhas will blaze the big screens with Hanu Raghavapudi's much-awaited movie, Fauzi, which is set in a pre-independence era. The period action drama stars Imanvi as the female lead, while Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher play other key roles. Fauzi is reportedly eyeing a grand August 14, 2026, release.

His third release in 2026 will be Spirit, for which the actor has transformed his physique. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga film is scheduled to go on floors by the end of November 2025. It is a cop action drama that stars Vivek Oberoi, Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and others in pivotal roles.

