EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan reacts to daughter Kalyani’s success with Lokah; Reveals plans about 100th film with Mohanlal

After several years, director Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are joining hands for a film titled Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to release on April 10, 2026. In a recent conversation with us at Pinkvilla, the filmmaker shared several tidbits from his career and ongoing projects, and even reacted to his daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan ’s blockbuster hit, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Speaking exclusively with us, the filmmaker revealed how happy he is as a father to see her work in the film, even recalling a time when he told Nagarjuna Akkineni that his daughter couldn’t act.

Priyadarshan said, “I have never discussed any of my movies with her, nor does she discuss any of her work with me, because she belongs to this era and they have their own way of making cinema, while I come from an old school. We never discuss films.”

“As a father, I am very proud that she has done a wonderful job. Basically, I never thought she would face the camera because, as a child, she never used to come to film sets. Later, she was an architecture student. All of a sudden, Nagarjuna called and asked if she wanted to work in films, and I said she couldn’t act,” the director added.

The filmmaker continued, “She asked me, ‘Why can’t I try it? I have nothing to lose, and even if things don’t work out, I will go back to becoming an architect.’ After that, I never asked what she was doing. She couldn’t even speak Malayalam because she never lived in Kerala, but she learned all these things. This is not just about my daughter; all the kids of today, when they want to achieve something, go all the way to achieve it. Talking about Lokah, I appreciated everything in the film. They made something like Avengers, but it is something believable for the Indian audience.”

When asked whether he had attended any premieres of Kalyani’s movies, Priyadarshan humorously revealed that he had “better things to do,” and said he had only watched a few of her films, and that too only after hearing good word of mouth.

Looking ahead, the director was also asked about his 100th movie starring Mohanlal in the lead role. In response, the Oppam helmer said, “If you ask me, I like to make serious films… I don’t like to make comedy films. I am forced to make comedy movies. I think I have run out of ideas, so I guess I will make one more comedy film, and that is enough.”

Director Priyadarshan will soon hit the big screens with his film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. Apart from the Khiladi actor, the fantasy horror comedy will also feature Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and others in key roles.

