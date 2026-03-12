EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan talks about showing Shah Rukh Khan's stardom in Billu Barber, says ‘I made one mistake…’

Priyadarshan is coming up with yet another horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla. The movie is a special one as it marks his union with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. While he is excited for its release, the filmmaker also looked back at the mistakes he made with his past projects, especially the Irrfan Khan-led drama movie, Billu Barber. While talking to Pinkvilla, the director admitted adding too many songs in the movie. He also spoke about portraying Shah Rukh Khan as a star in the 2009 movie. Read on!

Priyadarshan about his film Billu Barber

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, one fan asked filmmaker Priyadarshan how difficult or easy it was for him to showcase Shah Rukh Khan as a superstar in Irrfan Khan-led Billu Barber. Without taking a moment, the director stated that you don’t have to do anything. “Just say Shah Rukh Khan as a star. Nobody can question that. So, I didn’t have to do anything in the script,” he added.

In the same interview, the senior director was asked about the ending of the same film. The question referred to the scene where Sahir Khan talks about his friend Billu, but the latter simply leaves the event. When the fan stated that the emotions portrayed weren’t conveyed to the audience, the director admitted that since there were too many songs in the movie, the screenplay was compromised.

"I only made one mistake in the film. I put so many songs, which I shouldn’t have. So, the screenplay became a little loose,” Priyadarshan added. He went on to explain that it was one of the most tear-jerking situations in Indian cinema, but that didn’t land, as expected.

Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla

Priyadarshan’s next is Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar. The teaser of the upcoming film just dropped, and it’s a laugh riot. Apart from Akki, the horror-comedy also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, and others. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026. Next up, the filmmaker-screenwriter has Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline.

