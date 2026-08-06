Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star opposite Russell Crowe in Bluefly

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas are set to share screen space in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bluefly. The film will be directed by Nimród Antal, known for Predators and his work on Stranger Things. The project will officially be introduced to buyers at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), while principal photography is scheduled to begin later this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

The film follows the story of a grieving United Nations translator who is pulled into a secret black-ops mission in the Congo to recover a mysterious aircraft that was never supposed to exist. As the team travels deeper into dangerous militia-controlled territory, they slowly uncover a shocking truth that turns the mission into a fight for survival.

The screenplay has been written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank. Bluefly is backed by producers Michael Jefferson, David Frigerio, Deborah Glover, Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Vanessa Yao Guo, with Highland Film Group handling worldwide sales.

Speaking about the film, Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said, "Bluefly has a stellar cast led by Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It is a high-stakes sci-fi thriller with emotional depth, similar to Denis Villeneuve's Arrival. We are excited to present this project to buyers across the world."

Director Nimród Antal added, "Bluefly is an intense, character-driven thriller built around a bold science-fiction concept. It's the kind of film I love making—grounded, suspenseful and filled with tension. I couldn't have asked for a better cast and team."

On the work front, Crowe was recently seen in Nuremberg and has several high-profile projects lined up, including Highlander. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, continues to expand her international slate with multiple exciting projects, and Bluefly marks another significant addition to her Hollywood journey.

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