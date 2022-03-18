EXCLUSIVE: Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch summons 'Boom' director Kaizad Gustad in Pornography Case

The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday summoned Bollywood director Kaizad Gustad asking him to appear before it for questioning in connection with a porn film production case. So far many people have been questioned in connection with the pornography case. Kaizad Gustad is the new name in the pornography case.

When contacted the Investigating Officer of the case Mr. Satyajit, he confirmed saying, "Yes we have asked director Kaizad Gustad to appear for interrogation on Wednesday. But he failed to do so. We will be contacting Kaizad yet again." For all those who don't know who Kaizad Gustad is, he is Katrina Kaif's first film Boom's director. Kaizad is also known for his 1998 film, "Bombay Boys", followed by one of the bold films of Bollywood "Boom" starring Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff and Katrina Kaif.

Mumbai Police last arrested five people from a bungalow in Madh Malwani while they were allegedly shooting a porn film. The accused are identified as Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen who was producer-director, while others are identified as actors Arish Shaikh, Bhanu Thakur, photographer Monu Sharma, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade. Police had arrested actress Gehana Vasisth along with several other people for running and publishing pornographic content on websites. As of now, Gehana is out on bail.

According to the police, the accused are involved in recording porn videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising them roles in web series, these videos were later uploaded to porn websites. Both Vasisth and Yasmeen run a porn website, claimed the police.