EXCLUSIVE: Raaj Shaandilyaa gets in talks with Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana for a film each

Pinkvilla was the first to report a month back that Raaj Shaandilyaa is teaming up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time on a family comedy produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. The report got official as the team made an announcement of the same on Thursday morning. The film is titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and pairs Rajkummar with Tripti Dimri. The film is ready to go on floors and will hit the big screen next year. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Raaj is simultaneously talking to two other actors for different projects.

Advertisement

Raaj Shaandilyaa pitches a family comedy to Kartik Aaryan

According to sources close to the development, the director, riding high on the success of Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2, is in talks with Kartik Aaryan for an out-and-out comedy. “Through the pandemic, Raaj has developed several subjects and they are all ready to go on floors. He has a family comedy ready with a screenplay and dialogues. He has narrated the same to Kartik Aaryan, who has liked the idea, however, is yet to commit himself to come on board the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

If Kartik comes on board, it could go on floors as early as Summer 2024. “It’s a character right in Kartik’s alley and that’s what has got him interested in the film. However, they duo have just done 3 meetings so far and a call on doing or not doing the film will be taken after some more meetings and brainstorming sessions,” the source added. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, Raaj is also speaking to his Dream Girl hero, Ayushmann Khurrana for a comedy.

Advertisement

Raaj and Ayushmann Khurrana ready for a reunion?

“The Ayushmann Khurrana film will certainly be produced by Raaj and directed by one of his associates. Much like the Kartik Aaryan starrer, even this one is in the very early stages of discussion and yet to be greenlit by the actor,” the source informed. Raaj meanwhile is gearing up to take two films on floors this year – Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Sanjay Dutt’s next.

Kartik Aaryan is meanwhile shooting for Chandu Champions with Kabir Khan and will then go into the world of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor is also in talks for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 to be directed by Mudassar Aziz for 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt to play a casanova in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s next; Aparshakti Khurrana joins the cast