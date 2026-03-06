EXCLUSIVE: Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2 teaser attached to Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2

Pinkvilla recently reported that the trailer of Bhooth Bangla will be attached to the theatrical prints of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. And now, we have exclusively learned another exciting update about the teasers of two other much-awaited movies of 2026.

Seeing the sky-high anticipation around the release of Dhurandhar 2, Jio Studios is planning to showcase the teasers of their upcoming two production ventures, Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2, in cinemas with the Ranveer Singh starrer. It will be a smart move from the production banner as it will take the buzz and excitement around their next two biggies a notch higher. The decision also makes sense as the Aditya Dhar directorial is among the hottest films of Indian cinema this year. The spy action drama has such hype and buzz that it can literally be released tomorrow, and the audience will still flock to the cinemas.

Talking about Raja Shivaji, it is among the biggest films of Marathi cinema ever. Riteish Deshmukh is not only starring in the titular role of the great Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but also directing the epic saga. Slated to hit the big screens on May 1st, Raja Shivaji is one of the first Pan-India releases of the Marathi film industry.

Co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Genelia Deshmukh, the star-studded period drama is produced simultaneously in Marathi and Hindi. It will also be released in dubbed versions, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. As per reports, Salman Khan is also making a guest appearance in the film.

Cocktail 2, on the other hand, is a romantic drama that explores modern relationships and their complexities. Directed by Homi Adajania, the movie stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. Its release date hasn't been announced yet. It is expected to be revealed with its teaser drop on Eid 2026.

