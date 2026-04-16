Exclusive Rajpal Yadav Interview: 'Bachpan se 5 feet 2 inch hun aur...', Bhooth Bangla actor opens up on height complexity

Rajpal Yadav’s journey in the film industry came with its highs and lows. However, he kept his calm, believed in his craft, and continued showcasing his acting prowess. Be it his height or the lack of a Godfather in the industry, it never stopped him from becoming the maestro of comedy. While talking to Pinkvilla, he proudly owned up to being 5 feet 2 inches and admitted never feeling less about himself because of it.

Rajpal Yadav on his height and taking the ‘comedian’ tag like a blessing

Rajpal Yadav is back in the game and is currently busy promoting his movie, Bhooth Bangla. In an exclusive conversation with us, the actor spoke at length about the importance of happiness and laughter in a person’s life. He went on to share that he is someone who has a height of 5 feet 2 inch but that hasn’t become a hindrance in his life because he has the blessings of his mother.

He expressed, “Bachpan se 5 feet 2 inch hun aur voh hi dikhti hai. Meri maa ne kaha mera beta aasmaan ke barabar ho jaye aur uss height se badi, main khud iss baat ka pramaan hun, duniye mein koi fight nahi hai. Aur usko agar aapne le li toh duniye ke kisi bhi height me takat nahi hai ke usko chu paye (I am 5 feet 2-inch tall and that shows. My mother wished I reach the clouds and nothing can be compared to that blessing. I am a living example and no one can touch that.)”

Watch the interview below:

Further in the interview, the comedian revealed how people’s perspectives change when a comedian and a person with a serious personality make an entrance. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor thinks the public tries to push that person down who talks with everyone nicely, makes them laugh, and has a calm demeanor.

On the other hand, when someone with an attitude and a serious aura arrives, he is treated with respect and dignity, while the other is joyfully ignored. Despite being treated casually, he never felt low. “Mujhe kabhi complex nahi hua. Mujhe koi comedian bolta hai, koi kehta hai good human being. Main prasad ke tarha le leta hun. (I never felt complex. Some people call me a comedian, some say I am a good person, I take all of that like a blessing),” Rajpal divulged.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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