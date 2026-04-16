Exclusive: Rajpal Yadav opens up to 27-actor chaos in Welcome To The Jungle, Dodges Hera Pheri 3 talk?

Rajpal Yadav is all set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, slated to release on April 17, 2026, with paid premieres beginning on April 16. As the Priyadarshan directorial hits the big screens, the actor has dropped details about Welcome to the Jungle, while dodging the question of Hera Pheri 3.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajpal Yadav drops updates on Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome to the Jungle

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rajpal Yadav said, “Abhi aap pehle, Bhooth Bangla enjoy kariye. Uske baad aapko, Hera Pheri se pehle, aapko Welcome To The Jungle, ek aisi mad…mad…mad film dekhe. Mujhe woh saubhagya mila woh karne ka jisme 27 actors ka jama bhaada dekhoge. Shayad, abhi tak ke cinema ke 20 saalon main ka ek huge cast dekhne ko milegi.”

(First, you enjoy Bhooth Bangla. After that, before Hera Pheri, you’ll get to watch Welcome To The Jungle, a truly mad, mad, mad film. I feel fortunate to have been part of it, where you’ll see a massive ensemble of 27 actors. Perhaps, in the last 20 years of cinema, you won’t have seen a cast this big.)

Here’s the exclusive interview featuring Rajpal Yadav

The actor added, “Abhi Bhooth Bangla dekhiye, uske baad aapko Welcome To The Jungle dekhne ko milegi. Bhooth Bangla Priyan sir ki hain, woh Ekta produce kar rahi hain, Balaji bahot mehnat kar rahe hain kyunki film ek horror comedy or Bhool Bhulaiyaa ki tarah ek psychology bhi hain. Welcome To The Jungle, Ahmed Khan ka hain, woh Firoz Nadiadwala produce kar rahe hain, do mahine main aayega. Uske baad aapko Haiwaan dekhno ko milegi.”

(First, watch Bhooth Bangla. After that, you’ll get to see Welcome To The Jungle. Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyan sir and produced by Ekta, with Balaji putting in a lot of effort, as it’s a horror-comedy with a psychological layer, much like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Welcome To The Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwallah, and it will be released in about two months. After that, you’ll get to watch Haiwaan.)

Continuing, Rajpal said, “Uske baad, Police Station Mein Bhooth hain… bahut hi cute film dekhno ko milegi. Aur usse mujhe lagta hain, uss film se RGV (Ram Gopal Varma) Sir is back. Ek half century ke baad, Rangeela se lekar Company, phir unhone apni tarah ki films bhi kiye aur ab half century ke baad aa rahe hain. 20 se badkar abhineta hain jo aaj bhartiya ke cinema ki jaan hain aur unhe janam RGV sir ne diya hain…usme Rajpal Yadav hain, Manoj bhai bhi hain.”

(After that, you’ll get to watch Police Station Mein Bhooth, which is a very cute film. And I feel that with this film, RGV sir is making a comeback. After nearly half a century, from Rangeela to Company, and then his own style of films, he is returning once again. There are more than 20 actors in it who are the lifeblood of today’s Indian cinema, many of whom were introduced by RGV sir… including Rajpal Yadav and Manoj Bajpayee.)

In conclusion, Rajpal Yadav also mentioned how cinema has evolved over the years, with each successive film making strides at the box office. He underlined that he feels proud to be part of an industry that has accepted him and expressed confidence that Indian cinema, with its growing global recognition, could one day achieve tremendous business.

Rajpal Yadav will soon appear in a supporting role in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla . Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Manoj Joshi in key roles.

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