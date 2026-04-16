EXCLUSIVE: Rajpal Yadav wishes to do a Tom & Jerry style action film with Akshay Kumar: “Main kuch khoj raha hu…”

Rajpal Yadav is currently on a promotional tour for his upcoming movie, Bhooth Bangla, where he plays a crucial character. The actor exclusively sat with Pinkvilla and talked about his journey while sharing the experiences of working with directors like Ram Gopal Varma, Priyadarshan, and David Dhawan. He also shared a wish of doing an action film with Akshay Kumar.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor reflected back on his journey and talked about the three directors who shaped his career. He said, “Ram Gopal Varma sahab, jinko hum log RGV sir bolte hai. Wo sir the, hai, aur rahenge. Priyadarshan Sahab, unko hum pyar se Priyan sir bolte hai. Aur David (Dhawan) Sahab, who is like a father figure. Ye teen log aise meri zindagi me aaye inhone pichhle 25 saalo me, jaane anjaane me, chhote bade roles me itne experiment kar diye ki mere andar ki 25 varieties dikhane ka mauka mil gaya aur 250 mujhe invent karne ka mauka mil gaya.”

(Ram Gopal Verma sahab, whom we call RGV sir. He was, is, and will remain a sir. Priyadarshan sahab, we lovingly call him Priyan sir. And David (Dhawan) sahab, who is like a father figure. These three people came into my life in the last 25 years, knowingly or unknowingly, they experimented so much in small and big roles that I got a chance to show 25 varieties within me, and I got a chance to invent 250.)

Further, Rajpal Yadav opened up on how Priyadarshan considers him as Jerry and Akshay Kumar as Tom of the famous animated cartoon, Tom & Jerry. “Hamari badi ichha hai ki agar hum Tom & Jerry hai to dunia ke best Tom & Jerry banke dikhaye. Hum aur Akshay Paaji zarur koi action film kare, main bhi kuch khoj raha hu, Akshay ji bhi khoj rahe ki Tom & Jerry ka full-on action dikhaye. Hum dono ki fight log door door se dekh rahe hai, ab apni ho hi jaye,” added Yadav.

(It's our biggest wish that if we are Tom & Jerry, then we should be the world's best Tom & Jerry. Akshay Paaji and I should definitely do an action film. I'm looking for something, and Akshay ji is also looking for something to show full-on Tom & Jerry action.)

The actor concluded by saying that he will be relieved after doing a full-on action film with Akshay Kumar. For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla will be released in cinemas on April 17, with previews scheduled for Thursday at 9 PM.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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