EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Bedi recalls receiving death threats after Ek Duuje Ke Liye, reveals how Aditya Dhar stood firm on casting him

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, recently hit the big screens and is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office. Now, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi speaks candidly with Pinkvilla, exclusively opening up about his journey in cinema and recalling how he received death threats after Ek Duuje Ke Liye.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Rakesh Bedi said, "Aapko pata hai, Ek Duuje Ke Liye ke baad mujhe death threats aaye the. Kyunki woh dono hero-heroine ki death... mere wajah se hui thi.”

(You know, after Ek Duuje Ke Liye, I received several death threats because I was the one who created the misunderstanding that led to the hero and heroine's deaths.)

The actor added, “In the film, I created the misunderstanding because I too loved the girl. That character was villainous, with a dose of humour. He was the reason for the deaths. Woh zamana ek frenzy ka tha. Aajkal woh frenzy create nahi hoti, lekin Dhurandhar ne woh frenzy create ki hai.” (Those were times when films created a frenzy. Such a frenzy doesn't usually happen nowadays, but Dhurandhar has managed to create it.)

Later, Rakesh Bedi continued the conversation, reflecting on how the film has become a phenomenon despite its long runtime. During the chat, the veteran actor also revealed that at one point, the makers were advised not to cast him and were instead encouraged to opt for a bigger star.

Bedi added, “Makers ne kisi pressure ke aage succumb nahi kiya. Sabse bada pressure main bataata hoon, unse kaha gaya tha ke mere role ke liye Rakesh Bedi ko mat lo aur kisi bade, well-known actor ko lo.”

(The makers never succumbed to any pressure. The biggest pressure they faced was when they were told not to cast me and instead go with a bigger, better-known actor.)

He further said, “The director (Aditya Dhar) stood by his conviction. He said he wouldn’t change the casting. Others may be bigger names, but they wouldn’t be able to deliver the role the way Rakesh Bedi could.”

For those unaware, the veteran actor played the role of Jameel Jamali, a senior Pakistani politician, in the film.

