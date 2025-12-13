Rakesh Bedi Exclusive Interview: 'Ranveer Singh has the guts to...'

The Aditya Dhar directorial Dhurandhar starring Ranveer Singh in the main lead is making waves online and at the ticket window. Day by day, the spy action thriller is creating a new record at the box office. The film also stars Rakesh Bedi in a pivotal role. The veteran actor sat down with Pinkvilla and spoke at length about his experience of working with the entire team.

On working with Ranveer Singh

Rakesh Bedi among his other experiences also mentioned about Ranveer Singh. He said, “This is my very first film with him. I am a massive fan of Ranveer Singh. I have been a fan ever since he entered the film industry. For a simple reason because that man has the guts to pull off each and every single kind of a role. He makes sure to go into a zone that actors avoid going to in order to prepare. People often feel it is just a phase as once you get good dialogues to say and action sequences to perform that is more than enough to be seen on the big screen.”

He further went on to say, “Ranveer Singh has experimented with his acting on such a high level. The two-three films that he did with Sanjay Leela Bhansali are fantastic films. In Dil Dhadakne Do as well, he had acted so well, despite being one of the several characters. So it takes a lot of inner courage do these roles with full energy. In acting, it is the 'energy' which is the main ingredient as that helps you to function with full power.”

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is a Hindi spy action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is positioned as a high-octane, espionage-driven drama with a strong emotional core, blending intense action with layered storytelling, something Dhar is known for. The film is headlined by Ranveer Singh, who is said to be stepping into a powerful, rugged avatar unlike his recent roles. Dhurandhar also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun bringing together performers known for their gravitas and screen presence.

Check out the full interview below:

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh film strikes all time record for 2nd Friday netting 30cr plus