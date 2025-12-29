EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan to start Sukumar’s next from July 2026; Reunite after historic success of Rangasthalam

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ram Charan is all set to reunite with director Sukumar for his next ambitious project and is scheduled to go on floors in July 2026. Yes, you read that right! The duo last collaborated on the cult blockbuster Rangasthalam, a film that redefined rustic storytelling in Telugu cinema and went on to become a historic success at the box office.

According to sources close to the development, “Sukumar has already begun work on the script and is aggressively working on shaping the narrative. The film is currently in its pre-production phase, with Sukumar’s core team has kick-started the groundwork well in advance to ensure a smooth and expansive shoot.”

A source further reveals, “Sukumar is writing the script at the moment, and his team is doing pre-production. This one begins right after the release of Peddi and is said to be a brilliant script. Charan is excited, so is Sukumar, and it will be shot over a period of one year from July 2026.”

Ram Charan, who is riding high on a series of pan-Indian projects, is super thrilled to collaborate again with Pushpa director Sukumar, who gave him one of the most celebrated roles of his career. An insider also confirms that the actor has been closely following script discussions and is leaving no stone unturned to give his 100 per cent under Sukumar’s direction.

The untitled film is expected to be mounted on a grand scale, with intense drama and Sukumar’s trademark layered characters. This reunion promises to be one of the most-awaited Telugu projects in the coming years.

Meanwhile, talking about Peddi, the film is a rural sports action drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. Set against a rural backdrop, the star cast includes Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, along with Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma in key roles. Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi features music by A.R. Rahman and is slated for theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

