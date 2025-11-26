EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma calls Nishabd ‘controversial’ for Amitabh Bachchan's image: ‘Yes, it was a mistake…’

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan share a great on-screen chemistry. The director has always tried to explore a different side of Big B and experimented with him on several projects. Nishabd was also one of such experiments. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ram Gopal Varma admitted that the plot of Nishabd didn't go well with Amitabh Bachchan's image, which led to controversies.

While explaining an intimate scene of Amitabh Bachchan with the late actor Jiah Khan, RGV said that Nishabd was controversial for its time. “This is the scene from Nishabd where this estranged man falls in love with a very young girl. It was controversial for its time, especially because of Mr. Bachchan's image. Obviously, they couldn't take it.”

Further, the filmmaker went on to mention that Nishabd is one of his most sensitive films. “But I would like to believe this is one of the most sensitive films I have made and probably one of the best performances of Mr. Bachchan,” added Varma.

Admitting his mistake for casting Amitabh Bachchan in such a role, Ram Gopal Varma expressed, “Yes, it was a mistake considering his image will not go in that kind of a storyline.”

For the unversed, Nishabd was released in 2007. The movie drew inspiration from the Hollywood movie American Beauty and the Indian film Anokha Rishta. Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan, the movie also had Aftab Shivdasani, Revathi, Shraddha Arya, Rukhsar, and others in pivotal roles. The plot of Nishabd revolves around a 60-year-old family man photographer. Things changed upside down when the photographer fell for his daughter's 18-year-old friend while clicking her hot and bold pictures.

Though the movie received praise for its performances, but was panned for its controversial plot and subject. At the box office, it was a big flop.

