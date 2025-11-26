EXCLUSIVE: Ram Gopal Varma exposes Telugu cinema industry, says 'makes as many flops as Bollywood'

Ram Gopal Varma was recently roped in for a special unfiltered and intense interaction with Pinkvilla, where the Shiva director was interviewed on a variety of topics. As he became candid about his opinions and shared insights on films, the filmmaker also revealed a harsh truth about the Telugu film industry that many tend to overlook.

Ram Gopal Varma exposes the harsh truth about Telugu cinema

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Ram Gopal Varma said, “One harsh truth about the Telugu film industry is that…it actually makes as many flops as Bollywood does. It is just a misconception that people have, thinking otherwise.”

“Only the best of the Telugu films come here. So Bollywood has this mistaken notion that all films down South are good, which is not the truth,” the filmmaker added.

Apart from his comments on Telugu cinema, RGV also spoke in detail about his films like Rangeela, Sarkar, and more. He also digressed into why he considers Sridevi his favourite actress, emphasizing that it isn't just because she was a great performer.

See the exclusive interaction with Ram Gopal Varma here:

Shiva Re-release

Ram Gopal Varma recently made headlines after his iconic film Shiva was re-released in theaters with a 4K restoration on November 14, 2025. The Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer is a cult classic actioner that marked the filmmaker's debut in Indian cinema.

The story follows Shiva, a youngster who joins a college in Hyderabad after moving in with his elder brother and his family. Upon his arrival, he realizes the influence of politics and gang warfare within the campus, eventually locking horns with JD, a lackey and the student union president.

However, things take a drastic turn when Shiva enters the underbelly of Hyderabad's crime world, opposing the chaos and confronting Bhavani, a local crime boss.

Apart from Nagarjuna, the movie features Amala, Raghuvaran, Viswanath, Tanikella Bharani, Jithendra, Murali Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Gollapudi Maruti Rao, Sai Chand, Subhalekha Sudhakar, JD Chakravarthy, and many others in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, RGV is currently filming his next movie, Police Station Mein Bhoot, a horror comedy starring Manoj Bajpayee, Ramya Krishnan, and Genelia Deshmukh.

