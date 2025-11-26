Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma recalls his Govinda Govinda fight with Censor Board, says 'they wildly argued and…’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is currently on a promotional spree of Rangeela re-release, sat exclusively with Pinkvilla. The critically acclaimed director went down memory lane and shared some incredible anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories about his rich filmography and career.

Ram Gopal Varma was quizzed about his first fight with the Censor Board of Film Certification. To which he recalled his heated exchange with CBFC over his 1994 film Govinda Govinda. RGV said, “I made a Telugu film called Govinda Govinda, which dealt with the robbery in the Tirupati temple of Balaji, where they try to steal the jewels. The Censor Board has an issue about how people can come into the temple with shoes.”

The Satya director further explained his reasoning and revealed that he was forced to cut all such scenes. “I said they came to rob the temple, why would they take off their shoes? And they wildly argued and since they are in power, they made me cut out most of the scenes,” added Ram Gopal Varma.

For the unversed, Govinda Govinda had Nagarjuna and Sridevi in the lead roles, along with Paresh Rawal, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and Master Anil Raj. Arun Govil had played the role of Lord Vishnu in the film. The 1994 released heist film couldn't do much at the box office and turned out to be a failure. Later, the Nagarjuna starrer was dubbed in Hindi as well with the title, The Great Robbery.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Govinda Govinda was the third film of Ram Gopal Varma with Nagarjuna, following their maiden collaboration, Siva (1989) and Antham Drohi (1992).

Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela (1995), starring Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Urmila Matondkar, is returning to the cinemas with 4K restored quality on November 28, 2025.

