Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma to reboot Sarkar franchise with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan; shoot for Sarkar 4 begins on April 25

Nine years after the last instalment of the Sarkar franchise, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up to return to the gritty political crime universe with Sarkar 4. He is set to bring back the formidable duo Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, an epic onscreen combination. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film is all set to go on floors from April 25, a major comeback for Ram Gopal Varma and the cult franchise that began with Sarkar.

According to a source, the first schedule will be crucial with Big B and Abhishek Bachchan together. “The first schedule to begin with the Bachchan father-son duo together right from the start. RGV was keen on beginning the film, which Sarkaar 4 will be, a reboot and not a continuation of the first three parts.

The Sarkar franchise has long been one of Varma’s most celebrated works, with powerful performances. The first part, released in 2005, introduced Subhash Nagre as Amitabh Bachchan, a powerful patriarch operating from the shadows of Mumbai’s political ecosystem. The film’s success led to a sequel, Sarkar Raj, which expanded the narrative and brought Abhishek Bachchan’s character significantly in the story.

The last instalment, Sarkar 3, was released almost a decade ago, and had left fans wondering if the franchise would ever return. Now, with Sarkar 4, Varma is reportedly looking to revisit the world but with a fresh narrative. If everything goes as planned, Sarkaar 4 will go on floors from April 25 with Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan expected to shoot several key dramatic sequences together, a source exclusively tells us.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: BIG EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan signs an action thriller with Dil Raju and National Award Winner Vamshi Paidipally; filming begins in April 2026