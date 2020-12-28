EXCLUSIVE: Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi star Konkana Sen Sharma talks Vikrant Massey reunion & Love Jihad law

Konkana Sen Sharma will start the new year with the release of Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Ahead of the release, the actress sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and talked about director Seema Pahwa, Vikrant Massey and the Love Jihad law.

Konkana Sen Sharma is all set to start the year with a bang courtesy her upcoming release, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The Bollywood actress stars in Seema Pahwa's directorial debut alongside renowned stars like Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey and Manoj Pahwa. Ahead of the film's release, the actress got candid with Pinkvilla where she spoke about the movie. Konkana revealed that she had heard the tale of the movie even before it fell in her kitty.

"Honestly, I had heard about this script even before it came to me. You know through common friends, through actor friends, I had heard, 'Seema ji has written this script, it is very interesting, unusual.' And then I got an opportunity to be in it and read it and I really enjoyed it," Konkana recalls. The actress added that her character, also named Seema, is a misfit, an outsider, and Konkana could relate to it. Speaking about her experience of working with Seema for the first time, Konkana said, "I have been a great admirer of hers for a very long time. She's a fantastic actress in theatre and film."

While Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi saw Konkana act with a few stars for the first time, it also doubled up as a platform for reunions as well. One of which was with Vikrant Massey. The actress crossed paths with Vikrant Massey whom she directed in her directorial debut A Death In The Gunj. The actress was all praise for the actor. "I really love Vikrant's work. I think he's a very distinct actor. He can do many things really well. So it was a wonderful opportunity to act alongside him as well. And because we had worked together, we already had a nice working camaraderie as well," she said.

Apart from the movie, Konkana was in the news for her letter to the National Human Rights Commission of India, against the Love Jihad law. The actress joined over 1,500 women to write to the body, to raise concerns over the Uttar Pradesh’s Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, commonly known as the ‘love jihad’ law.

Speaking about it, the actress said, "I am very against this love jihad law. I feel it's an unconstitutional law because in our country, in this democracy, we have the right... we are granted religious freedom. So, if you are saying that women can vote, then it follows naturally that women can also choose their own partners and women can choose their own fate."

"Every community is important in its own way and every community has its place within our country. But there is some integration between communities, that is a beautiful thing. I think it is very unconstitutional and a very regressive law, like the UAPA," she added.

