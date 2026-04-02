EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati reveals what success means to him, Karthik Subbaraj says THIS about Rajinikanth

Rana Daggubati and Karthik Subbaraj recently teamed up for their new film, Neelira. The duo joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation. While talking about their movie, the duo also shared words for the OG superstar, Rajinikanth. Rana also shared what success means to him. Check it out!

Rana Daggubati and Karthik Subbaraj speak about Rajinikanth

Film director and producer Karthik Subbaraj joined forces with actor Rana Daggubati to tell an emotional tale showcasing the aftermath and the impact of war on a child in Neelira.

Recently, the duo joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation. During the interview, they spoke about their film and the inspiration behind telling the compelling story. Since Rana has been part of many hit films, he has seen success in real life.

When asked what success means to them, the Baahubali: The Epic star expressed, “If the long night is discussed for many long nights by lots of audience, that would be success for us.” Through the course of their chat, they were asked to give one word for legendary actor Rajinikanth. Without taking a moment, Karthik Subbaraj quickly hailed him “Thalaivar”.

Evidently, Daggubati agreed with him, hands down. However, he further stated that the Coolie actor is an inspiration for many. Rana expressed in the interview, “I think he is probably the single man who had the most largest impact on this generation in the way of style- high or anything that you have an aspiration for. Rajinikanth is an aspiration.” (sic)

Watch the entire interview below:

In the same interview, Rana, the son of film producer D. Suresh Babu, also opened up about living up to the legacy of coming from a film family. The Kaantha fame divulged, “I won’t be able to do all of this if it wasn’t for that legacy. We got so much knowledge passed down over time, over different generations that there are different ways to approach a film. To us, whatever we have built in our lives is only cinema and our job is just to give back.”

For the unversed, Neelira is a Tamil war-drama, written and directed by Someetharan. It will release on April 3, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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