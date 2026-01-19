EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s Love And War pushed to 2027; Sanjay Leela Bhansali to wrap shoot in June

The release calendar is getting major updates. A couple of days ago, the release date for Spirit was announced. Shah Rukh Khan starrer King is getting slated for a Christmas release, with an official announcement expected shortly. And now, there is a significant update on Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will now arrive in cinemas in 2027 instead of its earlier presumed release this year.

The sources close to the production reveal that a significant portion of the shoot is still pending. This has led makers to rework the film’s timeline. The current plan is to wrap principal photography by June, after which the film will enter an extensive post-production phase. A big reason for the shift is simply the scale of the film. Love And War includes massive aerial action sequences that demand heavy VFX work, and those visuals take time to get right. Given Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s reputation for visual grandeur and detailing, the post-production process was never going to be rushed, which effectively rules out a 2026 release.

The other key consideration behind the decision is the timing. Ranbir Kapoor's other mega-budget venture, Ramayana: Part One, is slated to release in November 2026. A release in 2026 would have placed the two films too close to each other. The makers are keen to space out the two tentpole releases, keeping a healthy gap between the two and understandably so. This will ensure that each film gets adequate breathing space and focused marketing.

With the shoot now slated to conclude in June and post-production stretching well into the rear end of the year, industry insiders suggest that a January (Republic Day) or February (Valentine's Day) 2027 release is now likely if not almost certain. While the delay extends the wait, it also underlines the makers’ intent to deliver a visually and technically grand cinematic experience.

