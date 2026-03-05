EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor starts shooting for Ramayana 2 in Mumbai; Sunny Deol to join in by March 20

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Ranbir Kapoor has begun work on the next schedule of the much-anticipated mythological epic, Ramayana 2, in Mumbai. The actor, who plays Lord Ram, is expected to dedicate the next few months to filming key portions of part 2.

Originally, Ranbir Kapoor was slated to begin shooting for Love & War in March. However, due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent health concerns, the schedule for the war drama has been pushed ahead, with production now expected to resume around May 2026.

With the March schedule of Love & War postponed, Ranbir has shifted his focus back to Ramayana 2. According to our sources, “RK aims to complete a significant portion of his shoot for the mythological epic between March and May. At the moment, Ranbir is sporting a clean-shaven look as part of his transformation into Lord Ram. The look aligns with the visual continuity planned for the film, which is expected to expand the scale and storytelling established in the first part.”

Joining him soon on set will be Sunny Deol, who essays the mighty Lord Hanuman in the film. The actor is expected to begin shooting around March 20, marking the start of an important schedule that will feature several combination scenes between the two.

A source informs Pinkvilla, "Ranbir has already begun filming his portions in Mumbai and Sunny Deol is expected to join the shoot around March 20. This schedule is particularly important because it includes multiple combination scenes between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, which are pivotal to the narrative."

With two powerhouse performers bringing these iconic mythological characters to life, the upcoming schedule is expected to be one of the most crucial phases in shaping the scale of Ramayana 2.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will see Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi playing the roles of Lord Ram and Sita. The film is being backed by Namit Malhotra.

The first part of the film is wrapped and is set for big Diwali 2026 release!

