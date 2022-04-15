EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor surprised wifey Alia Bhatt with Prateek Kuhad's performance at their Mehendi

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that Prateek Kuhad had performed for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi ceremony. The couple's mehendi took place on 13 April, a day prior to their wedding, and saw their closest friends and family members in attendance. Now, Pinkvilla has learnt that noted musician Prateek Kuhad's performance was in fact, a surprise for Alia Bhatt.

A source close to the development revealed that Prateek Kuhad was commissioned by Ranbir Kapoor to surprise his wife Alia Bhatt. The actress has been a fan of Prateek's music since quite some time. "Prateek Kuhad performed at the mehendi function. It was a surprise for Alia and she was extremely happy. Prateek Kuhad performed around four songs and then there were performances by Neetu ji and the others. Everyone was partying together," the source said.

In fact, Alia Bhatt's mehendi was wrapped up in 30 minutes as the actress did not want to sit for too long. The mehendi function, too, was done in three hours and approximately 30 to 35 people attended it. The actress did not opt for the usual bridal mehendi and kept it minimal and classic. The source added, "Alia wanted fine mehendi and was keen on mandalas. Everyone in the family also followed the minimal mehendi theme. Only Neetu ji's Mehendi was more elaborate."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April and sent their fans into a frenzy as they made their first public appearance as husband and wife.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt's mehendi idea was 'less is more', included Ranbir's lucky number 8 & infinity symbol