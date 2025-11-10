EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda to play the lead in Laxman Utekar’s next opposite Shraddha Kapoor

After the success of Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar is gearing up for his next ambitious project — a biopic drama inspired by the life of legendary Lavani and Tamasha artiste, Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While the makers of the film are totally kicked to shoot, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Eetha movie will feature Randeep Hooda in the lead role, opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

A source close to the development revealed, “The shoot commences end of this month in Mumbai. Randeep plays the romantic lead opposite Shraddha…the makers are extremely confident about the casting, as both Randeep and Shraddha bring depth and versatility that fit perfectly with Utekar’s vision.”

The film aims to celebrate the life and legacy of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most revered folk artists, whose contribution to Lavani and Tamasha remains unparalleled. Known for her commanding stage presence and soulful performances, Vithabai earned two President’s Awards for her work in preserving and popularising Indian folk culture.

Well, the project marks a unique collaboration between Randeep Hooda and Shraddha Kapoor, pairing two actors known for balancing commercial appeal with strong performances.

With its powerful narrative and stellar casting, the film promises to be an emotional tribute to Maharashtra’s vibrant folk heritage and a fitting ode to one of its most celebrated icons, Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

