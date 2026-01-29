EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji recalls National Award win alongside Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Hum dono bachchon ke tarah the…’

Rani Mukerji is all set to hit the big screens with her film Mardaani 3, slated to release on January 30, 2026. Ahead of the action crime thriller’s release, the actress was roped in for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, where she reacted to winning the National Award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Speaking about the moment, Rani Mukerji recalled her initial years in the industry and said, “Jab mene career shuru ki thi tab ek heroine ka aisa dacha tha ki usko lambi honi chahiye, uski awaaz ek tarah honi chahiye, uska jo skin ka rang hain woh bhi iss tarah hona chahiye.”

(When I started my career, there was a certain mould for a heroine; she had to be tall, her voice had to sound a certain way, and even her skin colour was expected to be a particular way.)

“Maine unn stereotypes nahi thode, but mere darshakon ne thode. Kaafi logon ne bola ki actress ka career shaadi aur bachche ke baad ruk jaata hai. Par mere darshakon ne kabhi yeh nahi socha ke main shaadi-shuda hoon ya ek maa hoon. Unhone mere kaam ko saraha, mere kaam ko dekhne theatre gaye, aur mujhe bohot saara pyaar aur support diya,” Rani continued.

(I did not break those stereotypes, but my audiences did. Many people said that an actress’s career comes to a halt after marriage and children. But my audiences never thought about whether I was married or a mother. They appreciated my work, went to theatres to watch my films, and gave me immense love and support.)

The actress added, “Main aaj yahi bol sakti hoon ki mera jo National Award milna tha, woh mere darshakon ke liye bahot zaroori tha. I always keep it on my head, and I salute it, but the most important award for me is the audience’s love, which I think I have really collected over the years with my work.”

(Today, I can say that winning the National Award was very important for my audience. I always hold it in high regard and salute it, but the most important award for me is the audience’s love, which I feel I have earned over the years through my work.)

Additionally, Rani also recalled the moment of winning the award alongside her longtime friend and co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She said, “I think hum dono bachchon ke tarah the ki hum dono ko awards ek saath mil raha tha. Aur importantly, humare bachche bahot hi khush hain ki hume award mila. The award isn’t just about me, but the entire team of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.”

(I think we were both like children, receiving awards together. And more importantly, our children are very happy that we won the award.)

Mardaani 3 is the upcoming instalment in the Mardaani franchise, with Rani Mukerji once again reprising her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is scheduled to release on January 30, 2026.

