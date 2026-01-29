EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals how Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway helped her after miscarriage: ‘My sense of loss…’

Rani Mukerji is a powerhouse in the Indian entertainment industry. Following her debut in Biyer Phool in 1996, she has grown to the top of the scene with impressive roles that have framed a career lasting three decades. Ahead of the release of the next instalment of her cop franchise film, Mardaani 3, she sat down with Pinkvilla to speak exclusively about her acting and how receiving a National Award with the 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was important. She opened up about getting the script for the project during a difficult time in her own life, following her miscarriage with her second child.

Rani Mukerji talks about receiving Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway script during a tough time in life

Sharing how she picks stories that make an impact and spread awareness, the actress revealed that the decision to star in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway came from a similar thought. She was sent the project while she was recovering from the loss of her second child in 2020, which made the experience that much more important for her. Rani Mukerji told Pinkvilla, “Wo jo kahani thi wo mujhe bhi aise ek mod pe hua tha, matlab wo film mere paas aayi thi, jab maine mera dusra baccha kho diya tha. Toh yeh sense of loss tha mera bohot aur wo kahani sunke mai itna judd gayi aur maine bola ye kahani mujhe batani hai.”

(That story came to me at a time when I had lost my second child [due to a miscarriage]. So my sense of loss was huge, and hearing that film’s story, I got attached to it and wanted to let it be known to people.)

Watch the video below.

Talking about how difficult life is for people who live overseas, she added that she wanted to showcase the desperate feelings of a mother who is separated from her child to her audience. “[Mujhe] Hindustan ko yeh kahani batani hai aur unko batana hai ki humara jo obsession hai ki hum bahargaon jayein, hum wahan pe settle karenge, ye sacchai nahi hai, sacchai bohot hatke hai.“

(I wanted to show this film to the people of India, where we are obsessed with moving to other countries and settling there. I wished to display the reality.)

“Apne bacchon ke bina ek maa ka kya haal hota hai aur aapka baccha aapse leke koi chale jaye aapki aankhon ki saamne toh us maa pe kya gujarti hai, bacchon pe kya gujarti hai [wo dikhana tha],” she said.

(I wanted to show how a mother suffers when her child is taken away from her right in front of her eyes, and how the kids also feel it.)

Rani Mukerji and husband Aditya Chopra have a daughter named Adira, who they welcomed in 2015. The actress shared her experience in 2023, having been through a miscarriage 5 months into her pregnancy in 2020.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar recalls lying to Rishi Kapoor while secretly heading to Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra’s Italy wedding: ‘Was so stressed…’