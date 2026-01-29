EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji says ‘Salman Khan's got a heart of gold’, credits Khan trio for her Bollywood journey

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming biggie, Mardaani 3. The National Award-winning actress exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and talked about her film. She also shared insights on her personal equation with her co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. During the interaction, Rani admitted that she was a diehard Aamir Khan fan in her school days. She revealed that she visited a film set to get his autograph in her younger days.

Rani Mukerji dishes on bond with the three Khans of Bollywood

When asked about Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji said, “He's got a heart of gold.” She further went on to add how these three Khans of Hindi cinema, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir, have played an important role in shaping her journey in the industry.

She expressed, “Ye Jo jinka naam liya, maine apne career ki shuruaat inke saath ki. Unhone bahut achhi tarah se mujhe kaam bhi shikhaya, mere ache co-stars rahe. Unko dekh ke mujhko shiksha mili bahut early on in life ki superstar hona ye nahi hai ki aap ek film karo aur superstar ban jao. But jo star ka tamga hai wo maintain karke rakhna. Ek ke baad ek film karna mehnat karna aur achha kaam karna ye sab maine unse hi seekha hai. Har ek shot ke peeche aise lag jana as if that is the last shot that you are doing.”

(I started my career with these people. Watching them, I learnt very early on in life that being a superstar does not mean that you do one film and become a superstar. But maintaining the tag of a star. Doing one film after another, working hard and doing good work, I have learnt all this from them. Approach every shot as if it is the last shot that you are doing.)

Watch the full interview here:

For the unversed, Rani Mukerji started her career with Ghulam, where she was paired opposite Aamir Khan. She later gained huge popularity and appreciation for her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan, with whom she worked in multiple films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Chalte Chalte, and others. With Salman, the Hichki actress worked in several films like Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Baabul, and others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals how Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway helped her after miscarriage: ‘My sense of loss…’