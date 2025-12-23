EXCLUSIVE: Don 3 indefinitely pushed as Ranveer Singh prioritises other projects amid Dhurandhar success

It’s the Dhurandhar wave, and Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying every bit of its phenomenal success. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is steadily marching towards the Rs 600 crore nett mark, a milestone it is expected to reach by Thursday. With the New Year holidays boosting footfall, the film’s 4th week is also projected to be massive, and it could come close to the Rs 700 crore nett mark by the end of its run. The film continues to remain unstoppable at the box office. Amidst this success, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh has decided to step away from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s much-anticipated Don 3.

A source close to the development revealed, “With Dhurandhar’s massive success, Ranveer is very clear about the kind of films he wants to do next. He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space. That’s one of the reasons he has asked Jai Mehta to prepone the shoot of Pralay. Ranveer is keen on fast-tracking the project and bringing it on floors sooner than planned.”

Tentatively titled Pralay, the Applause Entertainment-backed film is zombie-based and tells a human story about how far a man will go to save his family in the most difficult circumstances. “Now that he has prioritised other projects over Don 3, Singh is now personally involved in aligning dates and schedules for Jai Mehta's film to ensure the film moves quickly,” the source adds.

Coming back to Don 3, an insider confirms, “Right after the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer was scheduled to begin preparations for Don 3. However, given the current situation, the film is now pushed”

For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar and the team behind Don 3 have already locked Kriti Sanon as the female lead of the action thriller. The film is expected to be mounted on a grand scale and will be shot extensively across multiple locations in Europe.

