Exclusive: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to have 4-minute post credit scene; runtime longer than Animal

Dhurandhar is among the most-awaited movies of 2025. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, is finally releasing this Friday. Pinkvilla earlier reported that Dhurandhar will be a two-part story, of which the sequel is scheduled for a Summer 2026 release. And now, we have exclusively learnt about a big surprise that will keep the audience intrigued for the second installment.

A source close to the development revealed that the Ranveer Singh starrer will have a 4-minute-long post-credits scene. This special sequence will act as a teaser of Dhurandhar 2, which is designed to take the excitement among the audience for the sequel a notch higher. The makers are still looking at multiple release options for the second part. However, there is a possibility that this exciting post-credit scene might also reveal the release date of Dhurandhar 2.

The Ranveer Singh starrer received an ‘A’ certificate, meaning only those above 18+ are eligible to watch the film. The approved runtime of Dhurandhar is 214.1 minutes, which is 3 hours and 34 minutes. The movie has not only turned out to be the lengthiest film of Ranveer Singh's career but also one of the lengthiest Indian films in recent years. For the record, Dhurandhar is longer than Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film has a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, the latter was approved with a runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Dhurandhar Pre-Sales

Set for a grand release on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is registering good pre-sales in the advance booking. Its opening day figure will depend on how it records sales in the last few days and then on the spot bookings in the mass centres. Besides Ranveer Singh, the spy action drama also stars an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun.

