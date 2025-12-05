Exclusive: Rasha Thadani opts out of Hansal Mehta and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s upcoming romance drama

Rasha Thadani, actress Raveena Tandon's daughter, made her debut in Indian cinema with the film Azad. As the actress gears up for more cinematic ventures, it was expected that she might headline director Lijo Jose Pellissery's Bollywood debut film.

However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the young actress has declined to headline the movie despite being interested in the script.

According to a close source, Rasha Thadani was among the first choices to star in the romantic drama film. However, due to her upcoming projects, her busy schedule has forced her to opt out of the project directed by Pellissery and produced by Hansal Mehta.

The source explained, “Rasha was the top contender for Hansal Mehta and Lijo Jose Pellissery's upcoming romantic drama. The film, which was announced in October, has been the talk of the town, and while Rasha was approached by the makers, unfortunately there is a date clash due to which she is not able to take on a script she truly loved.”

Moreover, the source added that the shoot for her next release, Laikey Laikaa, has been delayed, requiring her to spend even more time completing her portions. After wrapping up the film, Rasha will begin work on her South debut, co-starring with Mahesh Babu's nephew Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.

For those unaware, director Lijo Jose Pellissery announced his Bollywood debut a couple of months ago. After helming the Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban, the filmmaker will now direct a romantic drama co-produced by himself and Hansal Mehta under the banners Amen Movie Monastery and True Story Films.

Written by LJP and Karan Vyas, the movie is touted to be a lyrical exploration of love, longing, and the fragile complexities of human connection. The romantic drama will have music composed by AR Rahman.

While the cast is yet to be confirmed, reports suggest that either Rajkumar Hirani's son Vir Hirani or late Shashi Kapoor's grandson and actor Zahan Kapoor may play the lead.

Rasha Thadani’s upcoming films

After making her debut in Azad, Rasha Thadani will next appear in Laikey Laikaa, co-starring Munjya fame Abhay Verma, which is touted to be a romantic film.

Additionally, she will soon make her debut in Telugu cinema with the tentatively titled AB4, directed by RX100 fame Ajay Bhupathi and presented by Kalki 2898 AD producer Ashwini Dutt.

