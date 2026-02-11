EXCLUSIVE: Ratna Pathak Shah slams young actors trying to be cute, hails Alia Bhatt

Ratna Pathak Shah is well known for her brilliant acting skills and her vocal personality. Active in the industry for over four decades, she has a very rich filmography which includes Mandi, Mirch Masala, Paheli, Yun Hota To Kya Hota, Golmaal 3, Kapoor & Sons, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khoobsurat, Thappad, Dhak Dhak, and several others. The veteran actress exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla in a thoughtful conversation, where she shed light on various aspects of her life, career, choices, and what not.

During the interaction, Ratna Pathak Shah talked about her Kapoor & Sons’ co-star, Alia Bhatt, and revealed how she was different from the other actresses of her generation. Talking about the on-set experiences, Ratna said, “Bahot hi attentive hai wo, tab maine jo note kiya unke baare mein. (She was very attentive). She used to be on the monitor all the time. Not when she was acting, but when others were working. She observed very carefully.”

Watch the full video here:

The veteran actress appreciated the Love And War star for not faking to be overly ‘cute’ on the sets. “She didn't talk much, which is surprising because young actresses seem to feel the need to be the cute entertainer on the set all the time. They feel that being that cutie person is going to help them. It just makes them bad performers in many cases. Not Alia,” added Ratna.

She further called her ‘gifted and focused’ while revealing that they haven’t talked much to each other as they had no scenes together. “I was very impressed by her. She kept herself very quiet. I don't think we exchanged more than a few words. We never had any scenes together unfortunately. But I thought she was extremely gifted and focused. I liked her,” Ratna Pathak Shah concluded.

