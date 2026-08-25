EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas join Salman Khan and Nayanthara in Monster; Eid 2027 release confirmed

Salman Khan and Nayanthara's much-awaited action entertainer, a Vamshi Paidipally-directed SVC63, is getting bigger with every passing day. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that actors Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas have joined the cast. The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai and is progressing at full speed.

A source reveals to Pinkvilla, "Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas are now part of Monster. Both actors have interesting and important parts in the film. The team is currently shooting in Mumbai, and the schedule is progressing as planned."

According to sources, Ronit Roy will play a positive, larger-than-life role. His character is expected to bring another strong dimension to the film's ensemble. However, the makers are keeping Seema Biswas’ character details completely under wraps for now.

The source adds, "Ronit's role is positive and larger than life. It is a character that has a strong presence in the narrative. The team is deliberately not revealing much about Seema’s character at this stage, as there are certain surprises planned around her part."

The film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will see Salman Khan in a never-seen-before action avatar, while Nayanthara also plays a key action-packed role. The makers are mounting the film on a large scale, with the team currently focused on completing the Mumbai schedule. A brief overseas schedule is also planned for October.

"The action and scale are being designed to showcase Salman in a different way. He is very happy with the way the film is shaping up and is excited about the material being created," the source reveals.

With Ronit Roy and Seema Biswas joining the cast, the ensemble now boasts names including Aravind Swami, Jackie Shroff, Ronit Roy, Seema Biswas, Abhimanyu Singh and Rahul Dev, alongside Salman Khan and Nayanthara.

The makers are sticking to the planned release timeline, with Monster set to arrive in cinemas on Eid 2027. "The film is progressing as scheduled and there is no change in the Eid 2027 release plan," the source concludes.

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