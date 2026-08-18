EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani to lead Kanika Dhillon's next for Excel Entertainment

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Saif Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are set to headline writer Kanika Dhillon's debut directorial venture, which will be produced by Excel Entertainment. The project is currently in the scripting stage, with the makers working towards taking the film on floors later this year. Yes, Saif and Kiara will be sharing the screen space for the first time, and we are really excited.

A source close to the project shares, "Saif and Kiara are coming together for Kanika’s next...it is an intense thriller with a supernatural element, and the script is being developed keeping both actors in mind. Kanika, Excel Entertainment and the writing team have been working on this story for a very long time, and the makers are now looking to take it forward."

The film will mark Kanika Dhillon’s directorial debut. Known for creating stories with strong characters and unconventional themes, Kanika has established herself as one of the prominent screenwriters in Hindi cinema. Her writing credits include films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath, Judgementall Hai Kya, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Raksha Bandhan and Dunki.

Kanika has also ventured into production through her banner Kathha Pictures, with Do Patti, which she wrote and produced, becoming one of her major projects. Her work on thrillers, particularly Haseen Dillruba and its sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, has further established her interest in stories.

While details of the plot and the supernatural element are being closely guarded, the combination of Saif Ali Khan and Kiara is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the thriller.

The makers are currently working on the final stages of the script, with further details expected to be locked in the coming months. The film is planned to go on floors later this year.

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